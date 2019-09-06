Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 26.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.