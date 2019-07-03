Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.42 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 204.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the consensus price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, which is potential 50.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.