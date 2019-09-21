Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 36.02 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.