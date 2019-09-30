Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 687,824,675.32% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s beta is 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.