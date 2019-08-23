Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.37 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 20.51% and its consensus target price is $66.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 86.3%. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.