Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.11 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential downside of -37.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.