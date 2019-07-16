Comparing of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

We are comparing Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 25.37 N/A -0.33 0.00 Cubic Corporation 59 1.57 N/A 0.19 336.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -125.1% -97.7% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Aethlon Medical Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cubic Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cubic Corporation are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Aethlon Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cubic Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cubic Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 5.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aethlon Medical Inc. and Cubic Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 99.7%. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.64%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cubic Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -38.37% -40.7% -52.06% -61.49% -65.6% -72.86% Cubic Corporation 7.74% 14.64% 12.42% -8.27% -8.65% 17.88%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Cubic Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cubic Corporation beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.