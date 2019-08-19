Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 278.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.