Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.51 N/A 0.25 13.17 Synlogic Inc. 8 80.84 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than Synlogic Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.