Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.79 N/A -0.92 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, which is potential 344.44% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.