Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.69 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 31%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.