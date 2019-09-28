Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

As Biotechnology companies, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 16.63M -0.92 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 869,497,019.76% -396.9% -56.4% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 157,973,608.63% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.