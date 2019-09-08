Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.32 N/A -0.92 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.66 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 37.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 0%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.