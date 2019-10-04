Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 885,288,916.78% -396.9% -56.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,416,779.43% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 144.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.