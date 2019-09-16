Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.34 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 257.73% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 49.3%. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.