Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athenex Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 42.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.