Comparing of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 16.63M -0.92 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 869,497,019.76% -396.9% -56.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,476,982,806.43% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.