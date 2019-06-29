Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

We will be comparing the differences between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.83 N/A -0.42 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 13.20 N/A -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.7 and 11.7. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 40.7% respectively. 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.