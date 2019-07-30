Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.55
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.24
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
11.7 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 175.10% and its consensus target price is $28.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
