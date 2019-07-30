Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.55 N/A -0.42 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.24 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

11.7 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 175.10% and its consensus target price is $28.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.