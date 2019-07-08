Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.74 N/A -0.42 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.7 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 2.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.