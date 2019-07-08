Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.74
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.7 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 2.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.