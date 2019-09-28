Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 24.85M -0.36 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,599,884,108.36% -20.5% -17.7% IMV Inc. 1,488,132,525.93% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its average price target is $11.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 19.5%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than IMV Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.