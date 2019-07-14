Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.60 N/A 0.73 62.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

11.7 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 60.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 85%. 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.