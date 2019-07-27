Comparing of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.57 N/A -0.42 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.37 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.7. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 17.6% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 37.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.