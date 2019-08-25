Comparing of Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

As Communication Equipment companies, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.33 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerohive Networks Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. Its rival Optical Cable Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.4% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance while Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.