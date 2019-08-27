Comparing of Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerohive Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aerohive Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 5.1%. Insiders owned 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance while Cool Holdings Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.