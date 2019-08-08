Comparing of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) and Its Competitors

We are comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AerCap Holdings N.V. has 99.01% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its peers. 12.24% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AerCap Holdings N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap Holdings N.V. 0.00% 11.20% 2.30% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap Holdings N.V. N/A 48 8.04 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

AerCap Holdings N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio AerCap Holdings N.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AerCap Holdings N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap Holdings N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

AerCap Holdings N.V. currently has a consensus price target of $64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 5.15%. Given AerCap Holdings N.V.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AerCap Holdings N.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AerCap Holdings N.V. 5.03% 5.6% 5.29% 13.42% -2.63% 37.7% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year AerCap Holdings N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

AerCap Holdings N.V. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. In other hand, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AerCap Holdings N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AerCap Holdings N.V.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company offers cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements, and liaising with the rating agencies. Further, it provides engine leasing; certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts; and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company sells airframe parts to airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers, as well as aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a fleet of 1,022 aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.