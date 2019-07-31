Comparing of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 108.70 N/A -2.21 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 56.25% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.