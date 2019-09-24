Comparing of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 411.88 N/A -1.12 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential is 38.65% at a $8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,494.25% upside. Based on the results given earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.