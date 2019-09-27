Comparing of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 374.05 N/A -1.12 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 70.58 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.43. In other hand, Celsion Corporation has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52.67% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 9.2% respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.