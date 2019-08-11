Comparing of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 816.51 N/A -1.12 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.55 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.