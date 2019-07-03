Comparing of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.68 N/A -9.75 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advaxis Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc. is 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.65 beta. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Soligenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s average target price is $0.4, while its potential downside is -78.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 22.5% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bullish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.