Comparing of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.24 N/A -9.75 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.77 N/A 0.25 13.17

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a beta of 3.65 and its 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential downside of -42.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.