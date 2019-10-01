Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.12 54.07M -1.23 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,314,210,484.32% -66.5% -26.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,744,777.48% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.43 beta indicates that Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.