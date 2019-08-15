Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.36 N/A -1.23 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 420.45%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 211.85% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than Kezar Life Sciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 52.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.