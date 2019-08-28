Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aduro BioTech Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta means Aduro BioTech Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.