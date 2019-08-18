Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.55 N/A -1.23 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.07 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 407.25%. Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 88.97% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. appears more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was more bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.