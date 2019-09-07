Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 100.50% and its consensus target price is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.