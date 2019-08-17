Comparing of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.55 N/A -1.23 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aduro BioTech Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 407.25% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 580.63% and its average target price is $26. Based on the data given earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aduro BioTech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.