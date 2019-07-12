Comparing of ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)

As Communication Equipment companies, ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 1.36 N/A -0.25 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.18 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADTRAN Inc. and Finisar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -1.2% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

ADTRAN Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. Competitively, Finisar Corporation’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADTRAN Inc. are 2.7 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Finisar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Finisar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADTRAN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ADTRAN Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Finisar Corporation has an average price target of $24.83, with potential upside of 7.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADTRAN Inc. and Finisar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.5% and 94.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of ADTRAN Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Finisar Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.48% 15.38% 12% 16.36% 11.39% 52.98% Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. has stronger performance than Finisar Corporation

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.