Comparing of ADT Inc. (ADT) and Its Peers

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is a company in the Security & Protection Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADT Inc. has 98.65% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of ADT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ADT Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -3.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ADT Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADT Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ADT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.22 2.74

$10.04 is the average target price of ADT Inc., with a potential upside of 58.11%. The potential upside of the rivals is 74.54%. ADT Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADT Inc. 3.25% 2.75% -4.22% -10.94% -27.68% 5.66% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year ADT Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADT Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, ADT Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADT Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADT Inc.

Dividends

ADT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADT Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors ADT Inc.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.