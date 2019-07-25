Comparing of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Both Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 271 14.84 N/A 5.52 50.14 Zuora Inc. 20 6.89 N/A -1.65 0.00

Demonstrates Adobe Inc. and Zuora Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adobe Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Zuora Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.22% and an $308.06 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 46.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Zuora Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.