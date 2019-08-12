Comparing of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 276 14.04 N/A 5.42 55.15 Twilio Inc. 130 20.25 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adobe Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adobe Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Twilio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Adobe Inc. has a 5.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $308.06. Competitively the consensus target price of Twilio Inc. is $153.11, which is potential 16.56% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Adobe Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.