Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.50 N/A -1.34 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 190.67%. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 160.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Viking Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.