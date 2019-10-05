Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 562,444,736.79% -205.4% -62.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,711,178,045.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 93.24%. Competitively the average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 847.15% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 55.58% respectively. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.