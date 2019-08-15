Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.30 N/A -1.34 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.7 beta. From a competition point of view, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 186.09% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average target price of $10.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.