Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.37 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.94 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OPKO Health Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 199.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.