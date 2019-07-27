Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 6.39 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ADMA Biologics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, and a 199.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 22.3% respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.