Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.72 N/A -1.34 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 131.66% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average price target of $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 55.3%. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.