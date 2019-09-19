Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00 Galapagos NV 134 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 126.84%. Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $172.6 average target price and a 9.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.