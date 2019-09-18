Comparing of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.03 N/A -1.34 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.27 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 127.27%. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 927.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 14%. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.